Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 RAM 2500

13,796 KM

Details Features

$94,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$94,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 2500

2022 RAM 2500

LIMITED MEGA CAB|4X4 |DIESEL|12" NAV |ROOF|RAM BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 2500

LIMITED MEGA CAB|4X4 |DIESEL|12" NAV |ROOF|RAM BOX

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9430227
  2. 9430227
  3. 9430227
  4. 9430227
  5. 9430227
  6. 9430227
  7. 9430227
  8. 9430227
  9. 9430227
  10. 9430227
  11. 9430227
  12. 9430227
  13. 9430227
  14. 9430227
  15. 9430227
  16. 9430227
  17. 9430227
  18. 9430227
  19. 9430227
  20. 9430227
  21. 9430227
  22. 9430227
  23. 9430227
  24. 9430227
  25. 9430227
  26. 9430227
  27. 9430227
Contact Seller

$94,888

+ taxes & licensing

13,796KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9430227
  • Stock #: P8772
  • VIN: 3C6UR5TL1NG312896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8772
  • Mileage 13,796 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 13,932 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Telluride E...
 5,513 KM
$53,888 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Acadia AT4 ...
 15,760 KM
$53,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory