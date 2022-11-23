$94,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$94,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2022 RAM 2500
2022 RAM 2500
LIMITED MEGA CAB|4X4 |DIESEL|12" NAV |ROOF|RAM BOX
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$94,888
+ taxes & licensing
13,796KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9430227
- Stock #: P8772
- VIN: 3C6UR5TL1NG312896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8772
- Mileage 13,796 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Nation Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2