2023 Chevrolet Corvette
StingRay Coupe 2LT
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
3,614KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YB2D46P5140355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 140355
- Mileage 3,614 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
