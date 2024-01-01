Menu
2023 Chevrolet Corvette

3,614 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Coupe 2LT

StingRay Coupe 2LT

StingRay Coupe 2LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

3,614KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YB2D46P5140355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 140355
  • Mileage 3,614 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

VIN 1G1YB2D46P5140355
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

