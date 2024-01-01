$131,988+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
StingRay Convertible 3LT
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
StingRay Convertible 3LT
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
$131,988
+ taxes & licensing
1,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YC3D49P5123682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 123682
- Mileage 1,876 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights include: 3LT Interior Trim, Magnetic Ride Control, Power Convertible Hardtop, Carbon Flash Metallic Nacelles, Exposed Carbon Fiber High Wing, Carbon Fiber Full Side Skirts Painted Carbon Flash, Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler Painted Carbon Flash, Tension Blue & Twilight Blue Dipped Interior, GT2 Seats with Carbon Fiber, Blue Seat Belts, Heated Steering Wheel, 5 Open Spoke Carbon Flash Aluminum Rims with Machined Outer Lip, Black Brake Calipers, Carbon Flash Side Mirrors, Carbon Flash Vents & Badging, & Window Tint.
With Supercar Performance, an affordable Price Tag, & Flashy Styling, the C8 Corvette honors the nameplate's decades-old status as an automotive iconbut with a mid-engine twist. The current C8 is the first generation to have its naturally aspirated V-8 engine mounted behind the passenger compartment, which boosts GM's halo sports car into the realm of exotic machinery.Its sharp handling and explosive acceleration are a match for sports cars costing tens of thousands more, but its also comfortable & refined enough to drive cross-country.
The C8 powerplant is the 6.2 L V8 rated at 490 hp & is paired to the 8 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission.
The eye grabbing colour is called Rapid Blue with a Two-Tone Blue (Twilight & Tension) Leather Interior combination.
3LT provides Sueded Microfiber Upper Interior Trim such as the A-Pillars, B-Pillar, & Headliner.The Door Panels, Seats & Console are Authentic Leather.Premium Napa Tension & Twilight Blue Leather look & feel phenomenal.A Blue Leather Wrapped Dash and Door Panels with Blue Stitching tie the rest in.
3LT also includes everything from the 2LT package of Bose Performance Series 14 Speaker Audio System, Power Lumbar & Bolster Adjustment, MEM 8-Way Memory Seating, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Heated Leather Wrapped Wheel, HUD Heads Up Display, Driver Information Centre, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System with NAV Navigation, Power Adjusting Folding Mirrors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Teen Driver Mode, Rear Park Assist, Near Field Communication, PDR Performance Data Recorder, Front Camera, Rear Camera, Dual Zone Climate Control, Wireless Charging, Theft Deterrent System, Android Auto & Apple Carplay, Remote Vehicle Start, All Speed Traction Control, Active Handling Stability Control, Driver Mode Selector, & Universal Garage Door Opener.
The Mid-Engine layout, aggressive styling & driving position, complete with a fighter jet-style view out of a wide windshield and across a short hood, ticks all the supercar boxes.
This has a clean Carfax with only 1900kms! Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock.We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ALs9SePr2jKKPtKa7GWMsUBHpae4Vqqe
Yes we take trade in vehicles. We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Munro Motors
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
Call Dealer
1-888-927-XXXX(click to show)
$131,988
+ taxes & licensing
Munro Motors
1-888-927-0159
2023 Chevrolet Corvette