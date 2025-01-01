Menu
F-250 SUPERDUTY CREW CAB LARIAT 6.7L V8 HI OUTPUT DIESELLOADED WITH THE BLACK APPEARANCE PKG , THE TREMOR PACKAGE , THE LARIAT LUXURY PACKAGE WITH HEATED LEATHER FRONT BUCKET SEATS , TWIN PANAL MOONROOF AND MORE ! 

 

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed - Please contact us for more details.

 

 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

2023 Ford F-350

74,537 KM

$90,598

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-350

LARIAT | TREMOR | MOONROOF | BLACK PACK | 6.7L HO

12289197

2023 Ford F-350

LARIAT | TREMOR | MOONROOF | BLACK PACK | 6.7L HO

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$90,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,537KM
VIN 1FT8W3BM3PEE11635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EE11635
  • Mileage 74,537 KM

Vehicle Description

F-250 SUPERDUTY CREW CAB LARIAT 6.7L V8 HI OUTPUT DIESELLOADED WITH THE BLACK APPEARANCE PKG , THE TREMOR PACKAGE , THE LARIAT LUXURY PACKAGE WITH HEATED LEATHER FRONT BUCKET SEATS , TWIN PANAL MOONROOF AND MORE ! 

 

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed - Please contact us for more details.

 

 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

17Y
43V
5B-0
85S
96U
99T
UM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Ford F-350