<p><span style=background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 2067 VICTORIA ST N UNIT BRESLAU ON N0B1M0 226-444-4006 OR CELL 519-731-3041 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5l in great shape drives really smooth, very good on gas, great condition with 218334 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly. OPTIONS......... </span></span></span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>keyless entry, push button start, winter tires already installed, heated seat A.C and heater works great AM/FM radio, fuel efficiency and much more </span><span style=font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, , A/C, Cd player,</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;> This car comes with safety & 3 Month warranty that covers you up to $3000/Claim complementary on the house !!! Selling for $5499 PLUS TAX & license FEE. Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041 RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria St, N, Unit 2 Breslau, ON, N0B1M0 www.rhautosales.ca </span></span></span></p>

2007 Nissan Altima

218,334 KM

Details

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
2007 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT

2007 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

218,334KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1n4al21e97c143786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 407
  • Mileage 218,334 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 2067 VICTORIA ST N UNIT BRESLAU ON N0B1M0 226-444-4006 OR CELL 519-731-3041 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5l in great shape drives really smooth, very good on gas, great condition with 218334 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly. OPTIONS......... keyless entry, push button start, winter tires already installed, heated seat A.C and heater works great AM/FM radio, fuel efficiency and much more Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, , A/C, Cd player,

This car comes with safety & 3 Month warranty that covers you up to $3000/Claim complementary on the house !!! Selling for $5499 PLUS TAX & license FEE. Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041 RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria St, N, Unit 2 Breslau, ON, N0B1M0 www.rhautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-XXXX

226-444-4006

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

2007 Nissan Altima