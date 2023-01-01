$5,499+ tax & licensing
2007 Nissan Altima
4dr Sdn I4 CVT
2007 Nissan Altima
4dr Sdn I4 CVT
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
$5,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 407
- Mileage 218,334 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 2067 VICTORIA ST N UNIT BRESLAU ON N0B1M0 226-444-4006 OR CELL 519-731-3041 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5l in great shape drives really smooth, very good on gas, great condition with 218334 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly. OPTIONS......... keyless entry, push button start, winter tires already installed, heated seat A.C and heater works great AM/FM radio, fuel efficiency and much more Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, , A/C, Cd player,
This car comes with safety & 3 Month warranty that covers you up to $3000/Claim complementary on the house !!! Selling for $5499 PLUS TAX & license FEE. Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041 RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria St, N, Unit 2 Breslau, ON, N0B1M0 www.rhautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services
Email RH Auto Sales and Services
RH Auto Sales and Services
Breslau
Call Dealer
226-444-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
226-444-4006