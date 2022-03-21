Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Caliber

185,864 KM

Details Description Features

$4,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,795

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Caliber

2008 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,795

+ taxes & licensing

185,864KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8935135
  • Stock #: 388
  • VIN: 1b3hb48b58d755984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,864 KM

Vehicle Description

 RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B 1M0

226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041

2008 Dodge Caliber 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic, great condition with 185864 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly

Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, and more.........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty driver's shield that cover up to $ 3000 per claim & Carfax....

Selling for $4795 PLUS TAX, license fee.

Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041

Please visit us at RH Auto Sales & Services

2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau ON. N0B 1M0

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

2008 Dodge Caliber SXT
 185,864 KM
$4,795 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fiesta 4dr...
 186,790 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2007 Mazda CX-7
214,266 KM
$4,300 + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Call Dealer

226-444-XXXX

(click to show)

226-444-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory