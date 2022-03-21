$4,795+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Caliber
SXT
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8935135
- Stock #: 388
- VIN: 1b3hb48b58d755984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,864 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Dodge Caliber 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic, great condition with 185864 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly
Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, and more.........
This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty driver's shield that cover up to $ 3000 per claim & Carfax....
Selling for $4795 PLUS TAX, license fee.
Vehicle Features
