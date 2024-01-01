Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU</strong></p><p><strong>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0</strong></p><p><strong>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618</strong></p><p>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 </p><p>OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA</p><p> We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>LOW KM, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, AUTOMATIC, BLUETOOTH </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!</span></p><p> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: "", sans-serif;>2007 Ford Focus  2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 195877 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, no accident.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: "", sans-serif;>Power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, Cd player, alloy wheels, leather seats, heated seats, keyless entry, and more....</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: "", sans-serif;> </p><p>The asking price is $6495 + HST, and this price includes SAFTEY  AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!</p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>PRICE INCLUDE A 3-MONTH WERRENTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$3000/CLAIM !!</span></p><p> </p><p>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. </p><p> We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p>Thank you</p><p> </p>

2007 Ford Focus

100,797 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Ford Focus

4DR SDN

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Focus

4DR SDN

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

  1. 1715123004
  2. 1715123006
  3. 1715123011
  4. 1715123015
  5. 1715123019
  6. 1715123023
  7. 1715123026
  8. 1715123030
  9. 1715123033
  10. 1715123035
  11. 1715123037
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
100,797KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAFP34N17W235047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 97
  • Mileage 100,797 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 

OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA

 We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

LOW KM, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, AUTOMATIC, BLUETOOTH

PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!

 

2007 Ford Focus  2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 195877 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, no accident.

Power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, Cd player, alloy wheels, leather seats, heated seats, keyless entry, and more....

 

The asking price is $6495 + HST, and this price includes SAFTEY  AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!

 

PRICE INCLUDE A 3-MONTH WERRENTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$3000/CLAIM !!

 

For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. 

 We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

Thank you

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

Used 2008 Mazda MAZDA3 2008.5 4dr HB Sport Man for sale in Breslau, ON
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 2008.5 4dr HB Sport Man 228,250 KM $5,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR for sale in Breslau, ON
2012 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR 110,970 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz C280 4dr Sedan Auto for sale in Breslau, ON
1994 Mercedes-Benz C280 4dr Sedan Auto 267,651 KM $5,495 + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-444-XXXX

(click to show)

226-444-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

Contact Seller
2007 Ford Focus