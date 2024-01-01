$6,495+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Focus
4DR SDN
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 97
- Mileage 100,797 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006
OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA
LOW KM, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, AUTOMATIC, BLUETOOTH
PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!
2007 Ford Focus 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 195877 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, no accident.
Power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, Cd player, alloy wheels, leather seats, heated seats, keyless entry, and more....
The asking price is $6495 + HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!
PRICE INCLUDE A 3-MONTH WERRENTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$3000/CLAIM !!
For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car.
Thank you
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Breslau
+ taxes & licensing
