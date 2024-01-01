$5,295+ tax & licensing
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit
5dr HB Auto
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
$5,295
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Whiteacite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 84
- Mileage 240,055 KM
Vehicle Description
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-444-4006
COME VISIT US AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit 2,5l with 240055 KM automatic with RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU great condition no rust, very clean in & out, drive smooth, oil spry yearly.
Sunroof, Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering., tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, sunroof, heated seat and more.........
Vehicle Features
Breslau
+ taxes & licensing
