2009 Volkswagen Rabbit 2,5l with 240055 KM  automatic with RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU great condition no rust, very clean in & out, drive smooth, oil spry yearly.

Sunroof, Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering., tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, sunroof, heated seat  and more.........

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006  or 226-240-7618

2009 Volkswagen Rabbit

240,055 KM

Details Description Features

$5,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Volkswagen Rabbit

5dr HB Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Volkswagen Rabbit

5dr HB Auto

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,295

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
240,055KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WVWDA71K29W145655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Whiteacite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 84
  • Mileage 240,055 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU 

 

 

 

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

 

 

 

226-444-4006  or 226-240-7618

 

 

 

COME VISIT US AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!

 

 

 

2009 Volkswagen Rabbit 2,5l with 240055 KM  automatic with RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU great condition no rust, very clean in & out, drive smooth, oil spry yearly.

 

Sunroof, Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering., tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, sunroof, heated seat  and more.........

 

 

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

 

 

 

226-444-4006  or 226-240-7618

 

 

 

COME VISIT US AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Call Dealer

226-444-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,295

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

Contact Seller
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit