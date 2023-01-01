Menu
2010 Ford Edge

187,850 KM

$8,695

+ tax & licensing
$8,695

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

Location

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,695

+ taxes & licensing

187,850KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10533174
  • Stock #: 48
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JCXABA92073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,850 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE REDUCED !!!!! 

Look at this Beautiful Ford Edge SEL 3.5Liter 6-cylinder, automatic, great condition with 187850 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly.

Panorama, heated seats, power seat,

Key-less entry, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, Cd player, alloy wheels, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering.

This car comes with safety & 3 Month warranty that covers you up to $3000/Claim complementary on the house !!!  Asking $8695  PLUS TAX & license fee but we can make a deal on spot. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

