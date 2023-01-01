$8,695+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Edge
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10533174
- Stock #: 48
- VIN: 2FMDK3JCXABA92073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,850 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE REDUCED !!!!!
Look at this Beautiful Ford Edge SEL 3.5Liter 6-cylinder, automatic, great condition with 187850 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly.
Panorama, heated seats, power seat,
Key-less entry, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, Cd player, alloy wheels, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering.
This car comes with safety & 3 Month warranty that covers you up to $3000/Claim complementary on the house !!! Asking $8695 PLUS TAX & license fee but we can make a deal on spot.
Vehicle Features
