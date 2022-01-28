2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,795 + taxes & licensing 1 9 7 , 8 9 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8244858

8244858 Stock #: 1

1 VIN: JM1BL1SF6A1271051

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 197,895 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Spoiler Winter Tires Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.