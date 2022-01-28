Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

197,895 KM

Details Description Features

$6,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

197,895KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8244858
  • Stock #: 1
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF6A1271051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,895 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

2067 VICTORIA ST N UNIT

BRESLAU ON N0B1M0

226-444-4006 OR CELL 519-731-3041

2010 Mazda 3  2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 197895 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly

OPTIONS.........

Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, , A/C, Cd player, rear spoiler, and more.........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty limited Superior protection cover up to $ 1000 per claim & Carfax....

Selling for $  6795 PLUS TAX & license FEE.

Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria St, N, Unit 2 Breslau, ON, N0B1M0

www.rhautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 197,895 KM
$6,795 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Cobal...
 180,684 KM
$4,300 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Rogue SL
 169,319 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Call Dealer

226-444-XXXX

(click to show)

226-444-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory