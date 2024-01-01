$8,965+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
$8,965
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 81
- Mileage 173,253 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 2067 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 2 BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 2012 GMC Terrain SEL AWD 2.4 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 173253 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth. ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, ECO mode, heated seats, Bluetooth, backup camera, more......... PRICE INCULDE SAFTEY AND CARFAX Selling for $ 8965 PLUS TAX, license fee. Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041 RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau, ON. N0B1M0
