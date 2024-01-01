Menu
<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 2067 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 2 BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 2012 GMC Terrain SEL AWD 2.4 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 173253 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth. ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, ECO mode, heated seats, Bluetooth, backup camera, more......... PRICE INCULDE SAFTEY AND CARFAX Selling for $ 8965 PLUS TAX, license fee. Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041 RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau, ON. N0B1M0</span><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p>

2012 GMC Terrain

173,253 KM

$8,965

+ tax & licensing
Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

173,253KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 81
  • Mileage 173,253 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

