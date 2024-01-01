$13,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue
S AWD
2014 Nissan Rogue
S AWD
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,058KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV7EC792632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 139,058 KM
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
2014 Nissan Rogue