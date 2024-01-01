Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue

139,058 KM

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2014 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

2014 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,058KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV7EC792632

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,058 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2014 Nissan Rogue