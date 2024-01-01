Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN MACHINE, DRIVES GREAT..</p>

2015 Toyota RAV4

217,850 KM

Details Description Features

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr XLE

12019798

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr XLE

Location

St. Lawrence Automobiles

3034 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4

613-498-2442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
217,850KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3RFREV4FW290472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,850 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN MACHINE, DRIVES GREAT..

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email St. Lawrence Automobiles

St. Lawrence Automobiles

St. Lawrence Automobiles

3034 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-498-XXXX

613-498-2442

St. Lawrence Automobiles

613-498-2442

2015 Toyota RAV4