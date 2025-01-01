Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Brockville, ON

2020 Ford Edge

147,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
12909794

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 12909794
  2. 12909794
  3. 12909794
  4. 12909794
  5. 12909794
  6. 12909794
  7. 12909794
  8. 12909794
  9. 12909794
  10. 12909794
  11. 12909794
  12. 12909794
  13. 12909794
  14. 12909794
  15. 12909794
  16. 12909794
  17. 12909794
  18. 12909794
  19. 12909794
  20. 12909794
  21. 12909794
  22. 12909794
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,000KM
VIN 2FMPK4KYJLBA62700

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport for sale in Brockville, ON
2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport 251,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Juke Juke, Juke NISMO for sale in Brockville, ON
2015 Nissan Juke Juke, Juke NISMO 187,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler 300 for sale in Brockville, ON
2022 Chrysler 300 99,000 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2020 Ford Edge