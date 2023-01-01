2008 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10433859

10433859 Stock #: HC08

HC08 VIN: 2HGFA16238H126156

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.