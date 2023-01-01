Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda Civic

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

4dr AUTO..A/C..ABS...VERY CLEAN ..CERTIFIED !!

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Civic

4dr AUTO..A/C..ABS...VERY CLEAN ..CERTIFIED !!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1694972358
  2. 1694972358
  3. 1694972358
  4. 1694972320
  5. 1694972320
  6. 1694972320
  7. 1694972320
  8. 1694972320
  9. 1694972358
  10. 1694972359
  11. 1694972358
  12. 1694972358
  13. 1694972358
  14. 1694972358
  15. 1694972358
  16. 1694972358
  17. 1694972358
  18. 1694972320
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
183,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10433859
  • Stock #: HC08
  • VIN: 2HGFA16238H126156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC with A/C..POWER PKG...CERTIFIED ! DRIVES EXCELLENT !..

A/C,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS AND LOCKS....ABS...FINANCING  IS AVAILABLE.!..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

 

 

Office : 905-315 1885

 

 

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 145,000 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Forester...
 164,000 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 256,000 KM
$4,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory