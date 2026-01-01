$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2010 Lexus GX 460
ULTRA PREMIUM AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV DVD BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2010 Lexus GX 460
ULTRA PREMIUM AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV DVD BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,650 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INLCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ULTRA PREMIUM* Gorgeous Lexus GX460 inside out. 4X4 V8 4.6L Engine. the perfect blend of rugged reliability and premium comfort. Well maintained vehicle. Silver On Black Leather Interior, Loaded with Navigation System, Back up Camera, DVD, Heated & Cooling Ventilated Leather Seats, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Bluetooth, Push to Start, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Wood Interior, Duel Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, and much more.-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available starting from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
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SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
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Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
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We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
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We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
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Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
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Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
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Seating
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905-281-2255