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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE<span>*</span><span> </span><span>Very Clean Chevrolet Volt Hybrid 1.5L</span><span> With Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Black on </span><span>Black</span><span> Interior. </span><span>Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Premium Bose Audio System. and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2018 Chevrolet Volt

147,240 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Volt

LT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14463400

2018 Chevrolet Volt

LT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
147,240KM
VIN 1G1RA6S59JU138512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,240 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE* Very Clean Chevrolet Volt Hybrid 1.5L With Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Premium Bose Audio System. and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

4 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$13,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Chevrolet Volt