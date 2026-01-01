2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*37 SERVICE RECORDS<span>*</span><span> </span><span>Very Clean Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ-Z71 Crew 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. White on Brown Leather Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera</span><span>, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, </span><span>Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Duel Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Bed Liner, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p><div><span><br></span></div>

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

197,500 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

V8 LTZ CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*CHEVEROLT MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHRE HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14463397

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

V8 LTZ CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*CHEVEROLT MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHRE HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
197,500KM
VIN 3GCUKSEC7FG341331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4196
  • Mileage 197,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*37 SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ-Z71 Crew 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. White on Brown Leather Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Duel Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Bed Liner, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500