$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
V8 LTZ CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*CHEVEROLT MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHRE HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
V8 LTZ CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*CHEVEROLT MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHRE HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A4196
- Mileage 197,500 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*37 SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ-Z71 Crew 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. White on Brown Leather Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Duel Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Bed Liner, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
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Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
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SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
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Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
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We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
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We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
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Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
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Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
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Auto Moto of Ontario
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905-281-2255