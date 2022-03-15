Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

140,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

140,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9505360
  VIN: JM1BL1UF4B1428803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, CLOTH INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 3/15/22 NO AMOUNT REPORTED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

