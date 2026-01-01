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<h2><strong>2012 Ford F-150 STX A Rare, Low-KM Time Capsule</strong></h2><p><strong>One Owner. No Major Accidents. Only 113,000 KM.</strong></p><p>Finding a 12th-generation F-150 in this condition is a true rarity. This <strong>2012 Ford F-150 STX</strong> has been exceptionally preserved by its <strong>single owner</strong>, boasting a remarkably low <strong>113,000 km</strong> on the odometer. That is an average of just over 8,000 km per year!</p><p>If you want a dependable, steel-bodied truck that hasn't been put through the commercial ringer, this STX is the perfect find.</p><h3><strong>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></h3><ul><li><p><strong>Ownership:</strong> Rare <strong>One-Owner</strong> truck, showing outstanding pride of ownership.</p></li><li><p><strong>Accident History:</strong> <strong>100% Clean Carfax</strong>absolutely zero accidents or insurance claims.</p></li><li><p><strong>Mileage:</strong> Only <strong>113,000 km</strong> incredibly low for a 2012 utility vehicle.</p></li><li><p><strong>Configuration:</strong> Hard-to-find <strong>6.5-foot cargo box</strong>, offering the ideal balance of hauling capacity and easy parking.</p></li><li><p><strong>Trim & Styling:</strong> The <strong>STX Package</strong> features sporty body-color front and rear bumpers, a black billet-style grille, and premium alloy wheels for a clean, timeless look.</p></li></ul><h3><strong>Built to Last, Built to Work</strong></h3><p>The F-150 STX is highly sought after for its straightforward, no-nonsense reliability. It gives you the legendary tough-truck capability of the F-Series platform without the overly complicated electronics of newer models. Combined with a robust 4WD system, this truck is equally ready to tackle Ontario winters, weekend towing, or daily trips to the job site.</p><p>This is a clean slate truck that looks, feels, and drives like a vehicle with a fraction of its age.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2012 Ford F-150

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford F-150

2WD Regular Cab Styleside 6-1/2 Ft Box STX

Watch This Vehicle
14451349

2012 Ford F-150

2WD Regular Cab Styleside 6-1/2 Ft Box STX

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

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Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
113,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTMF1CMXCKD86634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford F-150 STX A Rare, Low-KM Time Capsule

One Owner. No Major Accidents. Only 113,000 KM.

Finding a 12th-generation F-150 in this condition is a true rarity. This 2012 Ford F-150 STX has been exceptionally preserved by its single owner, boasting a remarkably low 113,000 km on the odometer. That is an average of just over 8,000 km per year!

If you want a dependable, steel-bodied truck that hasn't been put through the commercial ringer, this STX is the perfect find.

Vehicle Highlights:

  • Ownership: Rare One-Owner truck, showing outstanding pride of ownership.

  • Accident History: 100% Clean Carfaxabsolutely zero accidents or insurance claims.

  • Mileage: Only 113,000 km incredibly low for a 2012 utility vehicle.

  • Configuration: Hard-to-find 6.5-foot cargo box, offering the ideal balance of hauling capacity and easy parking.

  • Trim & Styling: The STX Package features sporty body-color front and rear bumpers, a black billet-style grille, and premium alloy wheels for a clean, timeless look.

Built to Last, Built to Work

The F-150 STX is highly sought after for its straightforward, no-nonsense reliability. It gives you the legendary tough-truck capability of the F-Series platform without the overly complicated electronics of newer models. Combined with a robust 4WD system, this truck is equally ready to tackle Ontario winters, weekend towing, or daily trips to the job site.

This is a clean slate truck that looks, feels, and drives like a vehicle with a fraction of its age.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
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$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2012 Ford F-150