$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
2WD Regular Cab Styleside 6-1/2 Ft Box STX
2012 Ford F-150
2WD Regular Cab Styleside 6-1/2 Ft Box STX
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner. No Major Accidents. Only 113,000 KM.
Finding a 12th-generation F-150 in this condition is a true rarity. This 2012 Ford F-150 STX has been exceptionally preserved by its single owner, boasting a remarkably low 113,000 km on the odometer. That is an average of just over 8,000 km per year!
If you want a dependable, steel-bodied truck that hasn't been put through the commercial ringer, this STX is the perfect find.Vehicle Highlights:
Ownership: Rare One-Owner truck, showing outstanding pride of ownership.
Accident History: 100% Clean Carfaxabsolutely zero accidents or insurance claims.
Mileage: Only 113,000 km incredibly low for a 2012 utility vehicle.
Configuration: Hard-to-find 6.5-foot cargo box, offering the ideal balance of hauling capacity and easy parking.
Trim & Styling: The STX Package features sporty body-color front and rear bumpers, a black billet-style grille, and premium alloy wheels for a clean, timeless look.
The F-150 STX is highly sought after for its straightforward, no-nonsense reliability. It gives you the legendary tough-truck capability of the F-Series platform without the overly complicated electronics of newer models. Combined with a robust 4WD system, this truck is equally ready to tackle Ontario winters, weekend towing, or daily trips to the job site.
This is a clean slate truck that looks, feels, and drives like a vehicle with a fraction of its age.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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