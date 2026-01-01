$11,000+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX MANUAL
2016 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX MANUAL
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$11,000
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,370 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner. Zero Accidents. 16 Service Records. 6-Speed Manual.
Finding a 10th-generation Civic that has been cared for like this one is a true gold mine. This 2016 Honda Civic LX offers the rare, highly-coveted combination of an engaging 6-speed manual transmission, a spotless one-owner, accident-free history, and 16 documented service records. With 151,000 km, this Canadian-built sedan has plenty of road ahead of it and is the ultimate daily driver for anyone who still loves the connection of shifting their own gears.Vehicle Highlights:
Ownership: Rare One-Owner car, indicating consistent care and pride of ownership since day one.
Accident History: 100% Accident-Free with a completely clean bill of health.
Maintenance: 16 Service Records proving this Civic was never neglectedoil changes, inspections, and routine care were done right on schedule.
Powertrain: Reliable 2.0L i-VTEC® 4-cylinder engine putting out 158 horsepower, paired with an ultra-smooth, crisp 6-speed manual transmission.
Cabin Comforts: Loaded with standard heated front seats, a multi-angle rearview camera, and an electronic parking brake with automatic brake hold.
Connectivity: Full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility to keep your maps and music seamlessly connected.
The 2016 model year marked a complete, ground-up redesign for the Civic, introducing a sleek fastback-inspired silhouette, a quieter cabin, and a massive leap in ride refinement. This LX trim strikes the absolute sweet spot: it delivers exceptional fuel efficiency (averaging a thrifty 5.9L/100km on the highway) without sacrificing the fun, athletic handling that the Civic is famous for.
Whether youre looking for an ultra-reliable student vehicle, a fuel-sipping daily commuter, or a fun-to-drive manual sedan that will easily go the distance, this exceptionally well-documented Civic LX is as safe a bet as they come.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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