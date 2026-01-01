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<h2><strong>2016 Honda Civic LX Manual The Perfect Driver's Commuter</strong></h2><p><strong>One Owner. Zero Accidents. 16 Service Records. 6-Speed Manual.</strong></p><p>Finding a 10th-generation Civic that has been cared for like this one is a true gold mine. This <strong>2016 Honda Civic LX</strong> offers the rare, highly-coveted combination of an engaging <strong>6-speed manual transmission</strong>, a spotless <strong>one-owner, accident-free history</strong>, and <strong>16 documented service records</strong>. With <strong>151,000 km</strong>, this Canadian-built sedan has plenty of road ahead of it and is the ultimate daily driver for anyone who still loves the connection of shifting their own gears.</p><h3><strong>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></h3><ul><li><p><strong>Ownership:</strong> Rare <strong>One-Owner</strong> car, indicating consistent care and pride of ownership since day one.</p></li><li><p><strong>Accident History:</strong> <strong>100% Accident-Free</strong> with a completely clean bill of health.</p></li><li><p><strong>Maintenance:</strong> <strong>16 Service Records</strong> proving this Civic was never neglectedoil changes, inspections, and routine care were done right on schedule.</p></li><li><p><strong>Powertrain:</strong> Reliable <strong>2.0L i-VTEC® 4-cylinder engine</strong> putting out 158 horsepower, paired with an ultra-smooth, crisp <strong>6-speed manual transmission</strong>.</p></li><li><p><strong>Cabin Comforts:</strong> Loaded with standard <strong>heated front seats</strong>, a multi-angle rearview camera, and an electronic parking brake with automatic brake hold.</p></li><li><p><strong>Connectivity:</strong> Full <strong>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto</strong> compatibility to keep your maps and music seamlessly connected.</p></li></ul><h3><strong>The 10th-Gen Civic Advantage</strong></h3><p>The 2016 model year marked a complete, ground-up redesign for the Civic, introducing a sleek fastback-inspired silhouette, a quieter cabin, and a massive leap in ride refinement. This LX trim strikes the absolute sweet spot: it delivers exceptional fuel efficiency (averaging a thrifty 5.9L/100km on the highway) without sacrificing the fun, athletic handling that the Civic is famous for.</p><p>Whether youre looking for an ultra-reliable student vehicle, a fuel-sipping daily commuter, or a fun-to-drive manual sedan that will easily go the distance, this exceptionally well-documented Civic LX is as safe a bet as they come.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2016 Honda Civic

151,370 KM

Details Description Features

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX MANUAL

Watch This Vehicle
14451346

2016 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX MANUAL

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

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Contact Seller

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
151,370KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2E52GH036250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,370 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda Civic LX Manual The Perfect Driver's Commuter

One Owner. Zero Accidents. 16 Service Records. 6-Speed Manual.

Finding a 10th-generation Civic that has been cared for like this one is a true gold mine. This 2016 Honda Civic LX offers the rare, highly-coveted combination of an engaging 6-speed manual transmission, a spotless one-owner, accident-free history, and 16 documented service records. With 151,000 km, this Canadian-built sedan has plenty of road ahead of it and is the ultimate daily driver for anyone who still loves the connection of shifting their own gears.

Vehicle Highlights:

  • Ownership: Rare One-Owner car, indicating consistent care and pride of ownership since day one.

  • Accident History: 100% Accident-Free with a completely clean bill of health.

  • Maintenance: 16 Service Records proving this Civic was never neglectedoil changes, inspections, and routine care were done right on schedule.

  • Powertrain: Reliable 2.0L i-VTEC® 4-cylinder engine putting out 158 horsepower, paired with an ultra-smooth, crisp 6-speed manual transmission.

  • Cabin Comforts: Loaded with standard heated front seats, a multi-angle rearview camera, and an electronic parking brake with automatic brake hold.

  • Connectivity: Full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility to keep your maps and music seamlessly connected.

The 10th-Gen Civic Advantage

The 2016 model year marked a complete, ground-up redesign for the Civic, introducing a sleek fastback-inspired silhouette, a quieter cabin, and a massive leap in ride refinement. This LX trim strikes the absolute sweet spot: it delivers exceptional fuel efficiency (averaging a thrifty 5.9L/100km on the highway) without sacrificing the fun, athletic handling that the Civic is famous for.

Whether youre looking for an ultra-reliable student vehicle, a fuel-sipping daily commuter, or a fun-to-drive manual sedan that will easily go the distance, this exceptionally well-documented Civic LX is as safe a bet as they come.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Manual
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
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$11,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2016 Honda Civic