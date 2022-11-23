2012 Nissan Armada

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9336352

9336352 Stock #: NAP12

NAP12 VIN: 5N1AA0NE4CN605776

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Transmission Overdrive Switch Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

