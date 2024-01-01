$15,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,400 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX CLEAN! 1 OWNER! FULLY LOADED TOURING EDITION! LOW MILEAGE!! NEW TIRES, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL A/C AND HEAT LEATHER INTERIOR WITH POWER SEAT POWER FACTORY SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL REVERSE CAMERA AND SO MUCH MORE! FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Good Cars Only
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
