<p>CARFAX CLEAN! 1 OWNER! FULLY LOADED TOURING EDITION! LOW MILEAGE!! NEW TIRES, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL A/C AND HEAT LEATHER INTERIOR WITH POWER SEAT POWER FACTORY SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL REVERSE CAMERA AND SO MUCH MORE! FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p>

2013 Honda Civic

81,400 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic

Touring

2013 Honda Civic

Touring

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,400KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F73DH038104

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,400 KM

CARFAX CLEAN! 1 OWNER! FULLY LOADED TOURING EDITION! LOW MILEAGE!! NEW TIRES, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL A/C AND HEAT LEATHER INTERIOR WITH POWER SEAT POWER FACTORY SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL REVERSE CAMERA AND SO MUCH MORE! FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2013 Honda Civic