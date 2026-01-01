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<h2><strong>2013 Porsche Boxster (981) Pure Mid-Engine Performance at an Unbeatable Value (Rebuilt Title)</strong></h2><p><strong>Low Kilometers. Highly Desirable Sport Chrono Package. Incredible Savings.</strong></p><p>If youve been dreaming of owning a modern mid-engine Porsche but want to keep your budget grounded, this <strong>2013 Porsche Boxster</strong> is your ticket to the elite club. This 981-generation Boxster has only <strong>67,800 km</strong> on the clock and is equipped with the highly coveted <strong>Sport Chrono Package</strong>.</p><h3><strong>The Elephant in the Room (And Why Its Your Gain)</strong></h3><p><strong>Title Status:</strong> This vehicle carries a <strong>Rebuilt Title</strong>. We believe in 100% transparency, which is why the <strong>full Carfax history is attached in the photos</strong> for your review. This car has been professionally repaired, fully safety-inspected, and drives exactly as a Porsche shouldlaser-sharp, tight, and incredibly fast. Because of its title status, you get to own a gorgeous, low-mileage 981 Boxster at a massive discount compared to a clean-title equivalent.</p><h3><strong>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></h3><ul><li><p><strong>Mileage:</strong> A low <strong>67,800 km</strong> barely driven and ready for years of top-down weekend cruising.</p></li><li><p><strong>The Platform:</strong> The legendary <strong>981 generation</strong>, highly praised for its naturally aspirated flat-six soundtrack, superb hydraulic-like steering feel, and perfect 46/54 weight balance.</p></li><li><p><strong>Performance Upgrades:</strong> Features the premium <strong>Sport Chrono Package</strong>, complete with the iconic dash-mounted stopwatch/clock.</p></li><li><p><strong>Drive Modes:</strong> Includes <strong>Sport Plus Mode</strong> which instantly sharpens throttle response, firms up the active engine mounts, and optimizes the transmission maps for aggressive, racetrack-ready performance.</p></li><li><p><strong>Styling:</strong> Timeless roadster styling with a quick-folding acoustic soft top, aggressive side air intakes, and a beautifully appointed driver-centric cabin.</p></li></ul><h3><strong>The Sport Chrono & Sport Plus Experience</strong></h3><p>The <strong>Sport Chrono Package</strong> is the holy grail option for Porsche enthusiasts. Engaging <strong>Sport Plus Mode</strong> transforms the Boxster from a sophisticated daily cruiser into a razor-sharp track weapon. It activates dynamic transmission mounts to reduce drive-train sway in tight corners, stiffens the chassis, and unlocks the vehicle's maximum acceleration potential.</p><p>Whether you are carving up winding country roads or hitting the local track, this car delivers an unmatched smiles-per-dollar ratio.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2013 Porsche Boxster

67,800 KM

Details Description Features

$47,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Porsche Boxster

2Dr Roadster

Watch This Vehicle
14451343

2013 Porsche Boxster

2Dr Roadster

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

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Contact Seller

$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
67,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0CA2A84DS114751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 67,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Porsche Boxster (981) Pure Mid-Engine Performance at an Unbeatable Value (Rebuilt Title)

Low Kilometers. Highly Desirable Sport Chrono Package. Incredible Savings.

If youve been dreaming of owning a modern mid-engine Porsche but want to keep your budget grounded, this 2013 Porsche Boxster is your ticket to the elite club. This 981-generation Boxster has only 67,800 km on the clock and is equipped with the highly coveted Sport Chrono Package.

The Elephant in the Room (And Why Its Your Gain)

Title Status: This vehicle carries a Rebuilt Title. We believe in 100% transparency, which is why the full Carfax history is attached in the photos for your review. This car has been professionally repaired, fully safety-inspected, and drives exactly as a Porsche shouldlaser-sharp, tight, and incredibly fast. Because of its title status, you get to own a gorgeous, low-mileage 981 Boxster at a massive discount compared to a clean-title equivalent.

Vehicle Highlights:

  • Mileage: A low 67,800 km barely driven and ready for years of top-down weekend cruising.

  • The Platform: The legendary 981 generation, highly praised for its naturally aspirated flat-six soundtrack, superb hydraulic-like steering feel, and perfect 46/54 weight balance.

  • Performance Upgrades: Features the premium Sport Chrono Package, complete with the iconic dash-mounted stopwatch/clock.

  • Drive Modes: Includes Sport Plus Mode which instantly sharpens throttle response, firms up the active engine mounts, and optimizes the transmission maps for aggressive, racetrack-ready performance.

  • Styling: Timeless roadster styling with a quick-folding acoustic soft top, aggressive side air intakes, and a beautifully appointed driver-centric cabin.

The Sport Chrono & Sport Plus Experience

The Sport Chrono Package is the holy grail option for Porsche enthusiasts. Engaging Sport Plus Mode transforms the Boxster from a sophisticated daily cruiser into a razor-sharp track weapon. It activates dynamic transmission mounts to reduce drive-train sway in tight corners, stiffens the chassis, and unlocks the vehicle's maximum acceleration potential.

Whether you are carving up winding country roads or hitting the local track, this car delivers an unmatched smiles-per-dollar ratio.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
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$47,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2013 Porsche Boxster