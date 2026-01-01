Menu
<p><span data-sheets-root=1>2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. This Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab is currently available As Is. Accident Free, LT trim with decent options: Upgraded wheel/tire package, 5.3L V8, 4WD, Heated seats, Power seats, Nav/Backup Cam, Bedliner, Upgraded MBRP exhaust. The truck drives great it needs at least the following for safety, windshield and front left ABS sensor. This is an As Is sale. Test drives welcome!</span></p><p> </p>

197,903 KM

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
197,903KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC3EG207357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 197,903 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. This Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab is currently available As Is. Accident Free, LT trim with decent options: Upgraded wheel/tire package, 5.3L V8, 4WD, Heated seats, Power seats, Nav/Backup Cam, Bedliner, Upgraded MBRP exhaust. The truck drives great it needs at least the following for safety, windshield and front left ABS sensor. This is an As Is sale. Test drives welcome!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

