$12,900+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew 4X4
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 197,903 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. This Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab is currently available As Is. Accident Free, LT trim with decent options: Upgraded wheel/tire package, 5.3L V8, 4WD, Heated seats, Power seats, Nav/Backup Cam, Bedliner, Upgraded MBRP exhaust. The truck drives great it needs at least the following for safety, windshield and front left ABS sensor. This is an As Is sale. Test drives welcome!
Gray Automotive Group
