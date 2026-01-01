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<p><span data-sheets-root=1>2018 RAM 2500 Heavy Duty 6.4L V8 Hemi. 4x4 Crew Cab, 6.4 Box, Power seats, Nav/Back-up cam, Bedliner. Accident Free!! </span></p><p><span data-sheets-root=1>•All prices are exclusive of safety, licensing, fuel charges and HST•Safety Certification is available at $599 for sedans/SUVs and $799 for trucks •Dealer processing fees are $495 and include a 3 month warranty•Financing and long term extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm). Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.</span></p>

2018 RAM 2500

148,229 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 2500

6'4L V8 Hemi Crew 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
13992048

2018 RAM 2500

6'4L V8 Hemi Crew 4x4

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
148,229KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6UR5CJ6JG293691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,229 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 RAM 2500 Heavy Duty 6.4L V8 Hemi. 4x4 Crew Cab, 6.4' Box, Power seats, Nav/Back-up cam, Bedliner. Accident Free!!

•All prices are exclusive of safety, licensing, fuel charges and HST•Safety Certification is available at $599 for sedans/SUVs and $799 for trucks •Dealer processing fees are $495 and include a 3 month warranty•Financing and long term extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm). Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
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289-293-1913

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$32,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Gray Automotive Group

289-293-1913

2018 RAM 2500