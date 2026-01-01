$32,900+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 2500
6'4L V8 Hemi Crew 4x4
2018 RAM 2500
6'4L V8 Hemi Crew 4x4
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913
Certified
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,229 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 RAM 2500 Heavy Duty 6.4L V8 Hemi. 4x4 Crew Cab, 6.4' Box, Power seats, Nav/Back-up cam, Bedliner. Accident Free!!
•All prices are exclusive of safety, licensing, fuel charges and HST•Safety Certification is available at $599 for sedans/SUVs and $799 for trucks •Dealer processing fees are $495 and include a 3 month warranty•Financing and long term extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm). Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
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289-293-1913