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<p><strong>2014 GMC TERRAIN SLE</strong> <strong>124,000 KM | NO ACCIDENTS | 2 OWNERS</strong></p><p>Beautiful 2014 GMC Terrain SLE in great condition, with only 124,000 km. No accidents and only 2 previous owners. A clean, comfortable, and practical SUV with great space, a smooth ride, and excellent everyday usability.</p><p><strong>BACKUP CAMERA</strong></p><p><strong>BLUETOOTH</strong></p><p><strong>CRUISE CONTROL</strong></p><p><strong>POWER WINDOWS</strong></p><p><strong>POWER LOCKS</strong></p><p><strong>AIR CONDITIONING</strong></p><p><strong>ALLOY WHEELS</strong></p><p><strong>SPACIOUS INTERIOR</strong></p><p><strong>GREAT FAMILY SUV</strong> <strong>EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT</strong></p><p>A reliable and comfortable SUV, perfect for daily driving, commuting, or family use.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2014 GMC Terrain

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 GMC Terrain

FWD 4dr SLE-1

Watch This Vehicle
14099101.811230376?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33155

2014 GMC Terrain

FWD 4dr SLE-1

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

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Contact Seller

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
124,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKALMEK7E6330590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC TERRAIN SLE 124,000 KM | NO ACCIDENTS | 2 OWNERS

Beautiful 2014 GMC Terrain SLE in great condition, with only 124,000 km. No accidents and only 2 previous owners. A clean, comfortable, and practical SUV with great space, a smooth ride, and excellent everyday usability.

BACKUP CAMERA

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

AIR CONDITIONING

ALLOY WHEELS

SPACIOUS INTERIOR

GREAT FAMILY SUV EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT

A reliable and comfortable SUV, perfect for daily driving, commuting, or family use.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2014 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE-1 124,000 KM $10,000 + tax & lic

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Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
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$10,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2014 GMC Terrain