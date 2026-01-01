$10,000+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Terrain
FWD 4dr SLE-1
2014 GMC Terrain
FWD 4dr SLE-1
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 GMC TERRAIN SLE 124,000 KM | NO ACCIDENTS | 2 OWNERS
Beautiful 2014 GMC Terrain SLE in great condition, with only 124,000 km. No accidents and only 2 previous owners. A clean, comfortable, and practical SUV with great space, a smooth ride, and excellent everyday usability.
BACKUP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
AIR CONDITIONING
ALLOY WHEELS
SPACIOUS INTERIOR
GREAT FAMILY SUV EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT
A reliable and comfortable SUV, perfect for daily driving, commuting, or family use.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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888-996-6510