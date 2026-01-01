$20,000+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKZ
4DR SDN RESERVE AWD
2017 Lincoln MKZ
4DR SDN RESERVE AWD
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$20,000
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 LINCOLN MKZ RESERVE AWD 2.0L ECOBOOST | ONLY 37,000 KM | LUXURY SEDAN
Beautiful 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve AWD with only 37,000 km. A clean, luxurious, and very well-equipped sedan offering premium comfort, a smooth ride, and all-wheel-drive confidence.
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
LEATHER INTERIOR
HEATED SEATS
COOLED SEATS
MEMORY SEATS
BACKUP CAMERA
NAVIGATION
BLUETOOTH
PUSH START KEYLESS ENTRY
ALLOY WHEELS
PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
SPACIOUS AND COMFORTABLE INTERIOR
EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT
Very low mileage luxury sedan with great features and a smooth, comfortable drive.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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888-996-6510