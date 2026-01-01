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<p><strong>2017 LINCOLN MKZ RESERVE AWD</strong> <strong>2.0L ECOBOOST | ONLY 37,000 KM | LUXURY SEDAN</strong></p><p>Beautiful 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve AWD with only 37,000 km. A clean, luxurious, and very well-equipped sedan offering premium comfort, a smooth ride, and all-wheel-drive confidence.</p><p><strong>ALL WHEEL DRIVE</strong></p><p><strong>LEATHER INTERIOR</strong></p><p><strong>HEATED SEATS</strong></p><p><strong>COOLED SEATS</strong></p><p><strong>MEMORY SEATS</strong></p><p><strong>BACKUP CAMERA</strong></p><p><strong>NAVIGATION</strong></p><p><strong>BLUETOOTH</strong></p><p><strong>PUSH START</strong> <strong>KEYLESS ENTRY</strong></p><p><strong>ALLOY WHEELS</strong></p><p><strong>PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM</strong></p><p><strong>SPACIOUS AND COMFORTABLE INTERIOR</strong></p><p><strong>EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT</strong></p><p>Very low mileage luxury sedan with great features and a smooth, comfortable drive.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2017 Lincoln MKZ

37,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Lincoln MKZ

4DR SDN RESERVE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14099107

2017 Lincoln MKZ

4DR SDN RESERVE AWD

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

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Contact Seller

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
37,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3LN6L5F92HR621090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 LINCOLN MKZ RESERVE AWD 2.0L ECOBOOST | ONLY 37,000 KM | LUXURY SEDAN

Beautiful 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve AWD with only 37,000 km. A clean, luxurious, and very well-equipped sedan offering premium comfort, a smooth ride, and all-wheel-drive confidence.

ALL WHEEL DRIVE

LEATHER INTERIOR

HEATED SEATS

COOLED SEATS

MEMORY SEATS

BACKUP CAMERA

NAVIGATION

BLUETOOTH

PUSH START KEYLESS ENTRY

ALLOY WHEELS

PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM

SPACIOUS AND COMFORTABLE INTERIOR

EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT

Very low mileage luxury sedan with great features and a smooth, comfortable drive.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
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$20,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2017 Lincoln MKZ