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<p><strong>2019 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA HIGHLINE</strong> <strong>154,000 KM | NO ACCIDENTS | CLEAN CARFAX</strong></p><p>Beautiful 2019 VW Jetta Highline in excellent condition, loaded with comfort, safety, and technology features. This Jetta offers a smooth and fuel-efficient drive, modern styling, and Volkswagens well-known solid build quality.</p><p><strong>Highlights include:</strong></p><p><strong>2019 VW Jetta Highline</strong> <strong>154,000 km</strong></p><p><strong>No accidents</strong> <strong>Clean Carfax</strong></p><p><strong>Automatic transmission</strong></p><p><strong>Leather interior</strong></p><p><strong>Heated seats</strong></p><p><strong>Sunroof</strong></p><p><strong>Backup camera</strong></p><p><strong>Bluetooth</strong></p><p><strong>Touchscreen display</strong></p><p><strong>Alloy wheels</strong></p><p><strong>Keyless entry / push start</strong></p><p><strong>Excellent on gas</strong> <strong>Spacious and comfortable sedan</strong></p><p>Perfect choice for anyone looking for a reliable, stylish, and economical sedan with premium features.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline auto

Watch This Vehicle
14099104

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline auto

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

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Contact Seller

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
154,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWE57BU1KM218638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA HIGHLINE 154,000 KM | NO ACCIDENTS | CLEAN CARFAX

Beautiful 2019 VW Jetta Highline in excellent condition, loaded with comfort, safety, and technology features. This Jetta offers a smooth and fuel-efficient drive, modern styling, and Volkswagens well-known solid build quality.

Highlights include:

2019 VW Jetta Highline 154,000 km

No accidents Clean Carfax

Automatic transmission

Leather interior

Heated seats

Sunroof

Backup camera

Bluetooth

Touchscreen display

Alloy wheels

Keyless entry / push start

Excellent on gas Spacious and comfortable sedan

Perfect choice for anyone looking for a reliable, stylish, and economical sedan with premium features.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
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$13,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2019 Volkswagen Jetta