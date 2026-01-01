$13,500+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline auto
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline auto
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA HIGHLINE 154,000 KM | NO ACCIDENTS | CLEAN CARFAX
Beautiful 2019 VW Jetta Highline in excellent condition, loaded with comfort, safety, and technology features. This Jetta offers a smooth and fuel-efficient drive, modern styling, and Volkswagens well-known solid build quality.
Highlights include:
2019 VW Jetta Highline 154,000 km
No accidents Clean Carfax
Automatic transmission
Leather interior
Heated seats
Sunroof
Backup camera
Bluetooth
Touchscreen display
Alloy wheels
Keyless entry / push start
Excellent on gas Spacious and comfortable sedan
Perfect choice for anyone looking for a reliable, stylish, and economical sedan with premium features.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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888-996-6510