Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Passat

172,500 KM

Details Description

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Passat

2014 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI COMFRTLINE|DIESEL|NAVIGATION|BACK-UP-CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI COMFRTLINE|DIESEL|NAVIGATION|BACK-UP-CAM

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

  1. 9401926
  2. 9401926
  3. 9401926
  4. 9401926
  5. 9401926
  6. 9401926
  7. 9401926
  8. 9401926
  9. 9401926
  10. 9401926
  11. 9401926
  12. 9401926
  13. 9401926
  14. 9401926
  15. 9401926
  16. 9401926
  17. 9401926
  18. 9401926
  19. 9401926
  20. 9401926
  21. 9401926
  22. 9401926
  23. 9401926
  24. 9401926
  25. 9401926
  26. 9401926
  27. 9401926
  28. 9401926
  29. 9401926
  30. 9401926
  31. 9401926
  32. 9401926
  33. 9401926
  34. 9401926
  35. 9401926
  36. 9401926
  37. 9401926
  38. 9401926
Contact Seller

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

172,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9401926
  • VIN: 1VWBN7A36EC003595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 172,500 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE CURRENTLY OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL US TO BOOK A Pressure Free Test Drive Or Appointment.

_______________________________________________


** Visit Our Website ** @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE **
_______________________________________________

HIGH-VALUE OPTIONS

-BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
-HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
-LEATHER
-NAVIGATION SYSTEM

_______________________________________________

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.
_______________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!
_______________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50-point inspection) Certification package can be purchased for only FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified
_______________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don't use it, you won't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
_______________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
_______________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **
_______________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon
_______________________________________________

SALES - (905) 639-8187
______________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E,
Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

2018 Audi S5 3.0T |T...
 47,500 KM
$43,888 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru ASCENT C...
 163,600 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Pass...
 172,500 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory