<p>2015 RAM 2500 HD SLT, 4x4, CERTIFIED.</p><p>This Accident Free RAM 2500 Heavy Duty Crew Cab comes with the following options - Upgraded front grill, Levelling kit, Remote Start, 5.7L V8, 4WD, Power sliding Rear Window, Running boards, Keyless entry, Bedliner and plenty more.  This truck also comes Safety Certified!</p><p>To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available.</p><p>HST, licensing, and $22 OMVIC transaction fee extra.</p><p>Financing & extended warranty packages available. Trade-ins welcome.</p><p>View our full inventory at www.grayautomotivegroup.com </p>

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing
13117187

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6TR5DT4FG600259

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2015 RAM 2500 HD SLT, 4x4, CERTIFIED.

This Accident Free RAM 2500 Heavy Duty Crew Cab comes with the following options - Upgraded front grill, Levelling kit, Remote Start, 5.7L V8, 4WD, Power sliding Rear Window, Running boards, Keyless entry, Bedliner and plenty more.  This truck also comes Safety Certified!

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available.

HST, licensing, and $22 OMVIC transaction fee extra.

Financing & extended warranty packages available. Trade-ins welcome.

View our full inventory at www.grayautomotivegroup.com 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Privacy Glass

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Cloth Seats

Email Gray Automotive Group

Call Dealer

289-293-1913

