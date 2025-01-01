$27,988+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 2500
SLT
2015 RAM 2500
SLT
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913
Certified
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2015 RAM 2500 HD SLT, 4x4, CERTIFIED.
This Accident Free RAM 2500 Heavy Duty Crew Cab comes with the following options - Upgraded front grill, Levelling kit, Remote Start, 5.7L V8, 4WD, Power sliding Rear Window, Running boards, Keyless entry, Bedliner and plenty more. This truck also comes Safety Certified!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available.
HST, licensing, and $22 OMVIC transaction fee extra.
Financing & extended warranty packages available. Trade-ins welcome.
View our full inventory at www.grayautomotivegroup.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gray Automotive Group
Email Gray Automotive Group
Gray Automotive Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-293-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-293-1913