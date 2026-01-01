Menu
<p><span data-sheets-root=1>2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT True North w/Z71 Package. This Accident Free Silverado 1500 Crew cab will come Safety Certified: 5.3L V8, True North edition, Power seats, Heated seats, Nav/Backup Cam, Power sliding rear window, Running boards, Bedliner + much more. </span></p><p><span data-sheets-root=1>Safety Certification is included at NO additional cost. <br>Financing and Extended warranty options are also available. Trade-ins welcome.<br>This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.</span></p>

211,988 KM

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
211,988KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC1GG363755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 211,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500