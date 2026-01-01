$11,000+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf
5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline
2016 Volkswagen Golf
5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$11,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the wheel of this uniquely upgraded 2016 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline. This isn't your standard hatchback; its been tastefully enhanced with performance and styling modifications that make it stand out from the crowd while maintaining the daily-driver practicality the Golf is famous for.Vehicle Highlights:
Engine: Responsive 1.8L Turbocharged 4-cylinder.
Mileage: 125,000 KM Balanced mileage for the year.
Trim: Comfortline The perfect blend of premium VW interior quality and value.
This Golf has been enhanced with select aftermarket components for better airflow, reliability, and a custom look:
Aftermarket Intake System: Improved throttle response and a more aggressive turbo induction sound.
Aftermarket High-Performance Coil Packs: Designed for a more consistent spark and improved ignition reliability under load.
Aftermarket Headlight Assemblies: Provides a modern, custom aesthetic and enhanced nighttime visibility compared to stock housings.
Inside, youll find the refined German engineering that makes the Golf a class leader:
Connectivity: Touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
Comfort: Heated Front Seats and premium "Zoom" cloth upholstery.
Convenience: Rearview camera, cruise control, and steering wheel-mounted multifunction controls.
Versatility: The iconic 60/40 split-fold rear seats and generous hatch space for all your gear.
The 1.8T engine is a favorite among enthusiasts for its torque and tuning potential. With the intake and coil pack upgrades already installed, this Golf is ready for someone who appreciates a car with a bit more personality and "spirit" on the road. It offers the refined ride of a VW with a custom edge that sets it apart in any parking lot.
Turbocharged performance meets custom style. This Golf is ready for its next enthusiast owner!
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Montague Motors
Email Montague Motors
Montague Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-996-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
888-996-6510