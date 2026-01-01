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<h2><strong>2016 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline 1.8T Enthusiast Upgraded | 125,000 KM</strong></h2><p>Take the wheel of this uniquely upgraded <strong>2016 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline</strong>. This isn't your standard hatchback; its been tastefully enhanced with performance and styling modifications that make it stand out from the crowd while maintaining the daily-driver practicality the Golf is famous for.</p><h3><strong>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></h3><ul><li><p><strong>Engine:</strong> Responsive 1.8L Turbocharged 4-cylinder.</p></li><li><p><strong>Mileage:</strong> <strong>125,000 KM</strong> Balanced mileage for the year.</p></li><li><p><strong>Trim:</strong> <strong>Comfortline</strong> The perfect blend of premium VW interior quality and value.</p></li></ul><h3><strong>Performance & Exterior Upgrades:</strong></h3><p>This Golf has been enhanced with select aftermarket components for better airflow, reliability, and a custom look:</p><ul><li><p><strong>Aftermarket Intake System:</strong> Improved throttle response and a more aggressive turbo induction sound.</p></li><li><p><strong>Aftermarket High-Performance Coil Packs:</strong> Designed for a more consistent spark and improved ignition reliability under load.</p></li><li><p><strong>Aftermarket Headlight Assemblies:</strong> Provides a modern, custom aesthetic and enhanced nighttime visibility compared to stock housings.</p></li></ul><h3><strong>Comfortline Interior & Tech:</strong></h3><p>Inside, youll find the refined German engineering that makes the Golf a class leader:</p><ul><li><p><strong>Connectivity:</strong> Touchscreen infotainment system featuring <strong>Apple CarPlay</strong> and <strong>Android Auto</strong> integration.</p></li><li><p><strong>Comfort:</strong> <strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> and premium "Zoom" cloth upholstery.</p></li><li><p><strong>Convenience:</strong> Rearview camera, cruise control, and steering wheel-mounted multifunction controls.</p></li><li><p><strong>Versatility:</strong> The iconic 60/40 split-fold rear seats and generous hatch space for all your gear.</p></li></ul><h3><strong>Why Choose This Golf?</strong></h3><p>The 1.8T engine is a favorite among enthusiasts for its torque and tuning potential. With the intake and coil pack upgrades already installed, this Golf is ready for someone who appreciates a car with a bit more personality and "spirit" on the road. It offers the refined ride of a VW with a custom edge that sets it apart in any parking lot.</p><p><strong>Turbocharged performance meets custom style. This Golf is ready for its next enthusiast owner!</strong></p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2016 Volkswagen Golf

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle
14035629

2016 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

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Contact Seller

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW217AU2GM047390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline 1.8T Enthusiast Upgraded | 125,000 KM

Take the wheel of this uniquely upgraded 2016 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline. This isn't your standard hatchback; its been tastefully enhanced with performance and styling modifications that make it stand out from the crowd while maintaining the daily-driver practicality the Golf is famous for.

Vehicle Highlights:

  • Engine: Responsive 1.8L Turbocharged 4-cylinder.

  • Mileage: 125,000 KM Balanced mileage for the year.

  • Trim: Comfortline The perfect blend of premium VW interior quality and value.

Performance & Exterior Upgrades:

This Golf has been enhanced with select aftermarket components for better airflow, reliability, and a custom look:

  • Aftermarket Intake System: Improved throttle response and a more aggressive turbo induction sound.

  • Aftermarket High-Performance Coil Packs: Designed for a more consistent spark and improved ignition reliability under load.

  • Aftermarket Headlight Assemblies: Provides a modern, custom aesthetic and enhanced nighttime visibility compared to stock housings.

Comfortline Interior & Tech:

Inside, youll find the refined German engineering that makes the Golf a class leader:

  • Connectivity: Touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

  • Comfort: Heated Front Seats and premium "Zoom" cloth upholstery.

  • Convenience: Rearview camera, cruise control, and steering wheel-mounted multifunction controls.

  • Versatility: The iconic 60/40 split-fold rear seats and generous hatch space for all your gear.

Why Choose This Golf?

The 1.8T engine is a favorite among enthusiasts for its torque and tuning potential. With the intake and coil pack upgrades already installed, this Golf is ready for someone who appreciates a car with a bit more personality and "spirit" on the road. It offers the refined ride of a VW with a custom edge that sets it apart in any parking lot.

Turbocharged performance meets custom style. This Golf is ready for its next enthusiast owner!

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
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$11,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2016 Volkswagen Golf