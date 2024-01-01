Menu
*21 V.W SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta 1.4L TSI with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Silver on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, Power Driver Seat, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Fog Light, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

142,020 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T TRENDLINE CERTIFIED *V.W MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T TRENDLINE CERTIFIED *V.W MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,020KM
VIN 3VW267AJ8GM348236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,020 KM

Vehicle Description

*21 V.W SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta 1.4L TSI with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Silver on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, Power Driver Seat, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Fog Light, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-XXXX

905-281-2255

2016 Volkswagen Jetta