2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
Used
142,020KM
VIN 3VW267AJ8GM348236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,020 KM
Vehicle Description
*21 V.W SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta 1.4L TSI with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Silver on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, Power Driver Seat, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Fog Light, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
