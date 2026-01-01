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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*20 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*<span> </span><span>Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 </span><span>SLE-Z71 PKG </span><span>4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. White on Charcoal Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Alloys, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera</span><span>,</span><span> Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

158,510 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 GMC Sierra 1500

V8 SLE-Z71 CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*GMC MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14523958

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

V8 SLE-Z71 CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*GMC MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
158,510KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC2HG171359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4276
  • Mileage 158,510 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*20 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 SLE-Z71 PKG 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. White on Charcoal Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Alloys, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 GMC Sierra 1500