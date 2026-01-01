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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*23 TOYOTA SERVICE RECORDS<span>* </span><span>Very Clean Toyota Rav4 LE 2.5L 4Cyl </span><span>with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Grey on Charcoal</span><span> Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Back Up Camera, Roof Rack, Lane Departure Alerts, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2017 Toyota RAV4

172,180 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*23 TOYOTA SERVICE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14163388

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*23 TOYOTA SERVICE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
172,180KM
VIN 2T3BFREV1HW544501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,180 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*23 TOYOTA SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Toyota Rav4 LE 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Charcoal Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Back Up Camera, Roof Rack, Lane Departure Alerts, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Toyota RAV4