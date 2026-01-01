2019 Volvo XC60

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*AACIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*15 SERVICE RECORDS*<span>*PLUG-IN HYBRID</span><span>*</span><span>Very Clean Volvo XC</span><span>60 Cross Country</span><span> 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth,</span><span> Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Blue On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Push To Start, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2019 Volvo XC60

147,400 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volvo XC60

T8 R-Design AWD PLUG-IN HYBRID CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*VOLVO MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
13986648

2019 Volvo XC60

T8 R-Design AWD PLUG-IN HYBRID CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*VOLVO MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 13986648
  2. 13986648
  3. 13986648
  4. 13986648
  5. 13986648
  6. 13986648
  7. 13986648
  8. 13986648
  9. 13986648
  10. 13986648
  11. 13986648
  12. 13986648
  13. 13986648
  14. 13986648
  15. 13986648
  16. 13986648
  17. 13986648
  18. 13986648
  19. 13986648
  20. 13986648
  21. 13986648
  22. 13986648
  23. 13986648
  24. 13986648
  25. 13986648
  26. 13986648
  27. 13986648
  28. 13986648
  29. 13986648
  30. 13986648
  31. 13986648
  32. 13986648
  33. 13986648
  34. 13986648
  35. 13986648
  36. 13986648
  37. 13986648
  38. 13986648
  39. 13986648
  40. 13986648
  41. 13986648
  42. 13986648
  43. 13986648
  44. 13986648
  45. 13986648
  46. 13986648
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
147,400KM
VIN YV4BR0DM8K1244839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4012
  • Mileage 147,400 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*AACIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*15 SERVICE RECORDS**PLUG-IN HYBRID*Very Clean Volvo XC60 Cross Country 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Blue On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Push To Start, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2020 Hyundai Veloster TURBO CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2020 Hyundai Veloster TURBO CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 134,810 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue 2.5L S AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue 2.5L S AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL 140,690 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan qshqai S AWD CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTORL ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Nissan qshqai S AWD CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTORL ALLOYS 146,120 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Volvo XC60