2021 Ford Transit

87,757 KM

Details

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

2021 Ford Transit

2021 Ford Transit

VAN Highroof-Extended-LaneAssist

2021 Ford Transit

VAN Highroof-Extended-LaneAssist

Location

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

87,757KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9384118
  Stock #: pas1

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 87,757 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

