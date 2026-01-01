2021 Tesla Model 3

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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*<span> </span><span>Very Clean Tesla 3 </span><span>STANDARD PLUS </span><span>RWD </span><span>with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, Accident Avoidance System, Tinted Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Climate Control;, Lane departure alert/Keep, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Indicators, Cruise Control / Auto Pilot, Back Up/Side Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Dual Power Seat, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Wood Interior, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p><p><br></p>

2021 Tesla Model 3

170,790 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Tesla Model 3

SR PLUS RWD CERTIFIED *2nd WINETR* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14182396

2021 Tesla Model 3

SR PLUS RWD CERTIFIED *2nd WINETR* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
170,790KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA7MF848339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,790 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Tesla 3 STANDARD PLUS RWD with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, Accident Avoidance System, Tinted Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Climate Control;, Lane departure alert/Keep, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Indicators, Cruise Control / Auto Pilot, Back Up/Side Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Dual Power Seat, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Wood Interior, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca


Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2021 Tesla Model 3