2021 Toyota Highlander

51,114 KM

Details Description Features

2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD V6

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD V6

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_NoBadges

51,114KM
Used
  • Stock #: 21THR5265
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBH3MS125265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,114 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD V6 stands out as a versatile and well-equipped midsize SUV. Its V6 engine paired with all-wheel drive provides a confident and capable driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path. Inside, the XLE trim offers a roomy and comfortable cabin with upscale materials and an attention to detail that underscores Toyota's commitment to quality. The infotainment system is intuitive, and it seamlessly integrates with smartphones, allowing easy access to apps and navigation.
In terms of family-friendly features, the 2021 Highlander comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, a suite of advanced driver-assistance technologies, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, ensuring you and your loved ones are well-protected on the road. With its generous cargo space and comfortable seating for up to eight passengers, this Highlander trim strikes a harmonious balance between performance, comfort, and practicality, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a dependable and versatile SUV.
WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 247-6700EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Windows

MOONROOF

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Assisted Braking
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
High Beam Assist / HBA

