$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Motorline Auto Group
905-330-7365
2021 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD V6
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9
905-330-7365
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
51,114KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10553538
- Stock #: 21THR5265
- VIN: 5TDGZRBH3MS125265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,114 KM
Vehicle Description
In terms of family-friendly features, the 2021 Highlander comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, a suite of advanced driver-assistance technologies, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, ensuring you and your loved ones are well-protected on the road. With its generous cargo space and comfortable seating for up to eight passengers, this Highlander trim strikes a harmonious balance between performance, comfort, and practicality, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a dependable and versatile SUV.
WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION
WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.
Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 247-6700EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Windows
MOONROOF
Additional Features
Entertainment Package
AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Assisted Braking
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
High Beam Assist / HBA
