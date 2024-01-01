Menu
2022 RAM 2500

70,245 KM

$71,988

+ tax & licensing

Laramie Night Edition 4x4| CUMMINS DIESEL| RAM BOX

We offer finance solutions to all credit situations! We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walkers Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

2022 RAM 2500

70,245 KM

Details Description

$71,988

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 2500

Laramie Night Edition 4x4| CUMMINS DIESEL| RAM BOX

2022 RAM 2500

Laramie Night Edition 4x4| CUMMINS DIESEL| RAM BOX

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

$71,988

+ taxes & licensing

70,245KM
Used
VIN 3C6UR5FL4NG250440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

$71,988

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-631-8100

2022 RAM 2500