2023 Dodge Charger

$81,475

+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Charger

Scat Pack 392 Widebody| PLUS GROUP| SUNROOF|

2023 Dodge Charger

Scat Pack 392 Widebody| PLUS GROUP| SUNROOF|

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

$81,475

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 2C3CDXGJ6PH659722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Triple Nickel
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # NOUD-PN673
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

$81,475

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-631-8100

2023 Dodge Charger