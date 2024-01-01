2015 Dodge Charger

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> *** $500 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES</p><p><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;><span style=color: #252423; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, system-ui, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Web, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; white-space: normal; background-color: #ffffff;>ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also <span style=font-size: 12pt;>sell</span> to <span style=font-size: 12pt;>dealers</span> at our retail price - </span></span></strong></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>We will provide you with:</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>• Full disclosure (history/accident search</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. </span></p>

2015 Dodge Charger

193,443 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Charger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

  1. 1706568022
  2. 1706568232
  3. 1706568232
  4. 1706568232
  5. 1706568023
  6. 1706568232
  7. 1706568232
  8. 1706568232
  9. 1706568233
  10. 1706568232
  11. 1706568233
  12. 1706568232
  13. 1706568233
  14. 1706568233
  15. 1706568233
  16. 1706568233
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
193,443KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2C3CDXHG3FH772044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,443 KM

Vehicle Description

 *** $500 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES

ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - 

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CrediCar

Used 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV for sale in North York, ON
2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 159,444 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in North York, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 117,598 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL for sale in North York, ON
2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL 192,298 KM $10,490 + tax & lic

Email CrediCar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

Call Dealer

416-639-XXXX

(click to show)

416-639-2142

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Charger