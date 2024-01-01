$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Charger
R/T - Low Mileage
2020 Dodge Charger
R/T - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
48,533KM
Used
VIN 2C3CDXCT1LH212880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D9545
- Mileage 48,533 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2020 Dodge Charger is for sale today.
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This low mileage sedan has just 48,533 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Charger's trim level is R/T. This Charger R/T is a real beast with the HEMI VVT V8 engine and active exhaust, a sport mode, performance suspension, the Super Track Pak, aand functional hood scoop to increase air flow cooling. It also has some great convenience and comfort features like LED fogs lamps, an auto dimming rear view mirror, remote start, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, dual exhaust tips, dual zone automatic climate control, customizable in-cluster display, power windows, rear reading lamps, power driver seat, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control and paddle shifters, proximity key, rear view camera, and rear parking assistance. Keeping you and your passengers entertained is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G WiFi, SiriusXM, 2 USB and an aux jack, Bluetooth, and a 6-speaker sound system.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXCT1LH212880.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2020 Dodge Charger