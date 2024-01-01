Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This 2020 Dodge Charger is for sale today. <br> <br>Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This low mileage sedan has just 48,533 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Chargers trim level is R/T. This Charger R/T is a real beast with the HEMI VVT V8 engine and active exhaust, a sport mode, performance suspension, the Super Track Pak, aand functional hood scoop to increase air flow cooling. It also has some great convenience and comfort features like LED fogs lamps, an auto dimming rear view mirror, remote start, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, dual exhaust tips, dual zone automatic climate control, customizable in-cluster display, power windows, rear reading lamps, power driver seat, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control and paddle shifters, proximity key, rear view camera, and rear parking assistance. Keeping you and your passengers entertained is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G WiFi, SiriusXM, 2 USB and an aux jack, Bluetooth, and a 6-speaker sound system.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXCT1LH212880 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXCT1LH212880</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2020 Dodge Charger

48,533 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Dodge Charger

R/T - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Charger

R/T - Low Mileage

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
48,533KM
Used
VIN 2C3CDXCT1LH212880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D9545
  • Mileage 48,533 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2020 Dodge Charger is for sale today.

Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This low mileage sedan has just 48,533 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Charger's trim level is R/T. This Charger R/T is a real beast with the HEMI VVT V8 engine and active exhaust, a sport mode, performance suspension, the Super Track Pak, aand functional hood scoop to increase air flow cooling. It also has some great convenience and comfort features like LED fogs lamps, an auto dimming rear view mirror, remote start, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, dual exhaust tips, dual zone automatic climate control, customizable in-cluster display, power windows, rear reading lamps, power driver seat, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control and paddle shifters, proximity key, rear view camera, and rear parking assistance. Keeping you and your passengers entertained is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G WiFi, SiriusXM, 2 USB and an aux jack, Bluetooth, and a 6-speaker sound system.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXCT1LH212880.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali 78,180 KM $72,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan IQ DRIVE for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan IQ DRIVE 84,031 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 94,000 KM $27,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Charger