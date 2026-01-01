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<p>*SAFTY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*<span> </span><span>Very Clean Ford Mustang GT</span> PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE<span>5.0L with Automatic Transmission. White On Black/Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Push to Start, Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2024 Ford Mustang

57,080 KM

Details Description Features

$50,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14463388

2024 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,080KM
VIN 1FAGP8FF1R5108041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Maroon
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 57,080 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFTY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Ford Mustang GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE5.0L with Automatic Transmission. White On Black/Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Push to Start, Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-XXXX

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905-281-2255

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$50,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2024 Ford Mustang