New and Used Ford Escape for Sale in Burlington, ON

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE *BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ECO BOOST* for sale in Hamilton, ON

2014 Ford Escape

SE *BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ECO BOOST*
$10,995
+ tax & lic
184,892KM
Zens Auto Sales

Hamilton, ON

Used 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE
$21,995
+ tax & lic
44,000KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Ancaster, ON

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE
$21,995
+ tax & lic
44,000KM
Village Auto of Ancaster

Ancaster, ON

Used 2021 Ford Escape Delivered to Your Door for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Ford Escape

Delivered to Your Door
$40,980
+ tax & lic
42,540KM
Canada Drives - Mississauga

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Beamsville, ON

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium
$29,988
+ tax & lic
54,260KM
Lincoln Township Motors

Beamsville, ON

Used 2020 Ford Escape SE for sale in Beamsville, ON

2020 Ford Escape

SE
$29,988
+ tax & lic
25,035KM
Lincoln Township Motors

Beamsville, ON

Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL w/ Navi, Pano Roof, Adaptive Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SEL w/ Navi, Pano Roof, Adaptive Cruise Control
$24,590
+ tax & lic
72,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Ford Escape SE MODEL, 1.5L, ECOBOOST, FWD, HEATED SEATS, REARV for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SE MODEL, 1.5L, ECOBOOST, FWD, HEATED SEATS, REARV
$22,999
+ tax & lic
94,456KM
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE MODEL, FWD, 1.5L, ECOBOOST, HEATED SEATS, REARV for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SE MODEL, FWD, 1.5L, ECOBOOST, HEATED SEATS, REARV
$22,999
+ tax & lic
126,558KM
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Ford Escape Titanium AWD for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD
$32,900
+ tax & lic
81,736KM
#9 Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE | REAR CAM | SYNC | 1 OWNER | ONLY 52 KM! for sale in Brantford, ON

2017 Ford Escape

SE | REAR CAM | SYNC | 1 OWNER | ONLY 52 KM!
$21,888
+ tax & lic
52,789KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2020 Ford Escape SE Service Loaner - Heated Seats for sale in Caledonia, ON

2020 Ford Escape

SE Service Loaner - Heated Seats
$28,950
+ tax & lic
25,232KM
Winegard Ford

Caledonia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape Titanium TITANIUM! SPORT PKG! NAVIGATION AWD for sale in Hamilton, ON

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium TITANIUM! SPORT PKG! NAVIGATION AWD
$24,995
+ tax & lic
65,912KM
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape SPORT APPEARANCE | REVERSE SENSING | LOW MILEAGE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SPORT APPEARANCE | REVERSE SENSING | LOW MILEAGE
$23,688
+ tax & lic
59,523KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2022 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Kitchener, ON

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium
$49,224
+ tax & lic
176KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE Sport 2.0L AWD, Navi, Leather, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Power Seat & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Ford Escape

SE Sport 2.0L AWD, Navi, Leather, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Power Seat & Much More!
$21,988
+ tax & lic
92,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Richmond Hill, ON

2015 Ford Escape

SE
$12,594
+ tax & lic
159,300KM
Plaza Kia

Richmond Hill, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD for sale in Vaughan, ON

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD
$24,888
+ tax & lic
71,000KM
Autobase

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 Ford Escape |4WD|Hybrid|NO ACCIDENT|LOW KILOMETRES| for sale in Toronto, ON

2009 Ford Escape

|4WD|Hybrid|NO ACCIDENT|LOW KILOMETRES|
$13,999
+ tax & lic
83,000KM
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in Simcoe, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SE
$21,995
+ tax & lic
97,518KM
Simcoe Toyota

Simcoe, ON

Used 2013 Ford Escape SE AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Ford Escape

SE AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!
$9,500
+ tax & lic
139,788KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr S for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr S
Sale
$12,990
+ tax & lic
175,955KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2013 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Scarborough, ON

2013 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE
$13,495
+ tax & lic
71,232KM
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2014 Ford Escape Titanium w/ Leather Heated Seats, Backup Camera for sale in Brampton, ON

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium w/ Leather Heated Seats, Backup Camera
$19,580
+ tax & lic
122,135KM
Canada Drives - Mississauga

Brampton, ON

Used 2015 Ford Escape TITANIUM,LEATHER,SUNROOF,ALLOY,BACKUP CAM,CERTIFIED for sale in Mississauga, ON

2015 Ford Escape

TITANIUM,LEATHER,SUNROOF,ALLOY,BACKUP CAM,CERTIFIED
$15,949
+ tax & lic
149,000KM
Ryder Motors Inc.

Mississauga, ON

Used 2022 Ford Escape TITANIUM | HYBRID | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | 1 OWNER for sale in Brantford, ON

2022 Ford Escape

TITANIUM | HYBRID | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | 1 OWNER
$39,888
+ tax & lic
13,990KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium AWD, Hybrid, Ford CoPilot, Navi! for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD, Hybrid, Ford CoPilot, Navi!
$32,995
+ tax & lic
104,193KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2022 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid HYBRID !!! | LEATHER | TRAILER TOW PACKAGE for sale in St Catharines, ON

2022 Ford Escape

SEL Hybrid HYBRID !!! | LEATHER | TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
$44,995
+ tax & lic
5,723KM
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Ford Escape 4 WHEEL DRIVE, ECOBOOST, CERTIFIED, BACK UP CAMERA for sale in Mississauga, ON

2015 Ford Escape

4 WHEEL DRIVE, ECOBOOST, CERTIFIED, BACK UP CAMERA
Sale
$11,485
+ tax & lic
181,000KM
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 Ford Escape

SE
$12,995
+ tax & lic
196,000KM
A.S.D. Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Ford Escape SEL 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2013 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$10,495
+ tax & lic
216,000KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD, Power Seat, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD, Power Seat, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more!
$21,988
+ tax & lic
101,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL AWD - Leather, Heated+Power Seat, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Reverse Camera & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SEL AWD - Leather, Heated+Power Seat, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Reverse Camera & Much More!
$25,998
+ tax & lic
57,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Ford Escape ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SE-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 1.5L - ECO-BOOST.. NAVIGATION.. HEATED SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. DRIVE-MODE-SELECT.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. for sale in Bradford, ON

2021 Ford Escape

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SE-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 1.5L - ECO-BOOST.. NAVIGATION.. HEATED SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. DRIVE-MODE-SELECT.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM..
$33,995
+ tax & lic
33,000KM
Broadway Auto Sales

Bradford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Newmarket, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD
$23,900
+ tax & lic
78,311KM
Southlake Ford

Newmarket, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 Ford Escape FWD 4dr I4 ECVT Hybrid for sale in Burlington, ON

2009 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr I4 ECVT Hybrid
$9,000
+ tax & lic
181,000KM
Montague Motors

Burlington, ON

Used 2019 Ford Escape Titanium w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, Sunroof for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, Sunroof
$31,580
+ tax & lic
72,496KM
Canada Drives - Mississauga

Brampton, ON

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE w/ Heated Seats, Sunroof, Backup Camera for sale in Brampton, ON

2014 Ford Escape

SE w/ Heated Seats, Sunroof, Backup Camera
$16,480
+ tax & lic
109,490KM
Canada Drives - Mississauga

Brampton, ON

Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT*NO ACCIDENTS*LEATHER*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED for sale in Mississauga, ON

2008 Ford Escape

XLT*NO ACCIDENTS*LEATHER*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED
$6,995
+ tax & lic
146,391KM
Capital Motors

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Ford Escape ECOBOOST * Heated Cloth Seats * Microsoft Sync * Back Up Camera * Hands Free Calling * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/ for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Ford Escape

ECOBOOST * Heated Cloth Seats * Microsoft Sync * Back Up Camera * Hands Free Calling * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/
$10,995
+ tax & lic
211,406KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL No Accident Leather Navigation Carplay Blindspot 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Ford Escape

SEL No Accident Leather Navigation Carplay Blindspot 4WD
$32,995
+ tax & lic
21,596KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SE
$13,999
+ tax & lic
188,000KM
Marina Auto Inc

Brampton, ON

Used 2015 Ford Escape SE w/ Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats for sale in Brampton, ON

2015 Ford Escape

SE w/ Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats
$20,480
+ tax & lic
95,704KM
Canada Drives - Mississauga

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE FWD AUT0 H/SEATS P/SEAT TOW PKG CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SE FWD AUT0 H/SEATS P/SEAT TOW PKG CAMERA
$17,500
+ tax & lic
151,430KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL 2.0 AWD Leather, Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Power Liftgate, Park sensors and More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 2.0 AWD Leather, Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Power Liftgate, Park sensors and More!
$23,988
+ tax & lic
101,697KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL No Accident Leather Panoroof Navigation Carplay for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SEL No Accident Leather Panoroof Navigation Carplay
$22,995
+ tax & lic
92,309KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE / AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS / 38,090 KM for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SE / AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS / 38,090 KM
$23,945
+ tax & lic
38,090KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL 2.0 4WD, Leather, Sunroof, Camera, Bluetooth, Park Sensors, Power Liftgate, Power Seat and More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 2.0 4WD, Leather, Sunroof, Camera, Bluetooth, Park Sensors, Power Liftgate, Power Seat and More!
$24,988
+ tax & lic
113,879KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE | CO-PILOT 360+ | NAVIGATION | POWER LIFTGATE for sale in Brantford, ON

2021 Ford Escape

SE | CO-PILOT 360+ | NAVIGATION | POWER LIFTGATE
$28,888
+ tax & lic
44,195KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Ford Escape

XLT
$8,995
+ tax & lic
151,000KM
Paycan Motors Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options