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2023 Ford Edge
ST AWD
2023 Ford Edge
ST AWD
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Gray Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,176 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of the road in this exceptional, pre-owned 2023 Ford Edge ST AWD, now available at Winegard Ford. This sporty SUV is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement. Designed for those who crave performance without compromising on practicality, the Edge ST offers a dynamic driving experience that's perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With only 50,176 kilometers on the odometer, this Edge ST is ready to deliver countless more miles of exhilarating journeys.
Step inside and discover a cabin crafted for comfort and convenience, packed with advanced technology and premium touches. The 2023 Ford Edge ST AWD is engineered to impress, boasting a powerful engine and a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system that provides confidence and control in any driving condition. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring scenic routes, this SUV is built to perform. Visit Winegard Ford today and see why this 2023 Ford Edge ST AWD is the perfect blend of sportiness and everyday usability.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2023 Ford Edge ST AWD:
- 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology: Unleash exhilarating power and responsive acceleration from this potent V6 engine, designed for performance enthusiasts.
- Sport Tuned Suspension: Experience sharper handling and a more engaging drive, allowing you to carve corners with confidence and enjoy a truly dynamic feel.
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert: Drive with enhanced awareness and peace of mind, as this intelligent system helps you monitor your surroundings and avoid potential hazards.
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning: Effortlessly control your cabin's climate with intuitive voice commands, ensuring personalized comfort for both driver and front passenger.
- 12 Speakers with Digital Signal Processor and Streaming Audio: Immerse yourself in a rich, concert-hall audio experience, bringing your favorite music and podcasts to life with incredible clarity and depth.
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