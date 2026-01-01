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<p>Experience the thrill of the road in this exceptional, pre-owned 2023 Ford Edge ST AWD, now available at Winegard Ford. This sporty SUV is more than just a vehicle; its a statement. Designed for those who crave performance without compromising on practicality, the Edge ST offers a dynamic driving experience thats perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With only 50,176 kilometers on the odometer, this Edge ST is ready to deliver countless more miles of exhilarating journeys.</p> <p>Step inside and discover a cabin crafted for comfort and convenience, packed with advanced technology and premium touches. The 2023 Ford Edge ST AWD is engineered to impress, boasting a powerful engine and a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system that provides confidence and control in any driving condition. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring scenic routes, this SUV is built to perform. Visit Winegard Ford today and see why this 2023 Ford Edge ST AWD is the perfect blend of sportiness and everyday usability.</p> <p>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2023 Ford Edge ST AWD:</p> <ul> <li><strong>2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology:</strong> Unleash exhilarating power and responsive acceleration from this potent V6 engine, designed for performance enthusiasts.</li> <li><strong>Sport Tuned Suspension:</strong> Experience sharper handling and a more engaging drive, allowing you to carve corners with confidence and enjoy a truly dynamic feel.</li> <li><strong>BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert:</strong> Drive with enhanced awareness and peace of mind, as this intelligent system helps you monitor your surroundings and avoid potential hazards.</li> <li><strong>Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning:</strong> Effortlessly control your cabins climate with intuitive voice commands, ensuring personalized comfort for both driver and front passenger.</li> <li><strong>12 Speakers with Digital Signal Processor and Streaming Audio:</strong> Immerse yourself in a rich, concert-hall audio experience, bringing your favorite music and podcasts to life with incredible clarity and depth.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Ford Edge

50,176 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford Edge

ST AWD

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14129671

2023 Ford Edge

ST AWD

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

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Used
50,176KM
VIN 2FMPK4AP5PBA32362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,176 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of the road in this exceptional, pre-owned 2023 Ford Edge ST AWD, now available at Winegard Ford. This sporty SUV is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement. Designed for those who crave performance without compromising on practicality, the Edge ST offers a dynamic driving experience that's perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With only 50,176 kilometers on the odometer, this Edge ST is ready to deliver countless more miles of exhilarating journeys.


Step inside and discover a cabin crafted for comfort and convenience, packed with advanced technology and premium touches. The 2023 Ford Edge ST AWD is engineered to impress, boasting a powerful engine and a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system that provides confidence and control in any driving condition. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring scenic routes, this SUV is built to perform. Visit Winegard Ford today and see why this 2023 Ford Edge ST AWD is the perfect blend of sportiness and everyday usability.


Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2023 Ford Edge ST AWD:


  • 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology: Unleash exhilarating power and responsive acceleration from this potent V6 engine, designed for performance enthusiasts.
  • Sport Tuned Suspension: Experience sharper handling and a more engaging drive, allowing you to carve corners with confidence and enjoy a truly dynamic feel.
  • BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert: Drive with enhanced awareness and peace of mind, as this intelligent system helps you monitor your surroundings and avoid potential hazards.
  • Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning: Effortlessly control your cabin's climate with intuitive voice commands, ensuring personalized comfort for both driver and front passenger.
  • 12 Speakers with Digital Signal Processor and Streaming Audio: Immerse yourself in a rich, concert-hall audio experience, bringing your favorite music and podcasts to life with incredible clarity and depth.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
3.39 Axle Ratio
GVWR: TBD
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class II Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and Ford performance engine cover
Active Transmission Warm-Up (ATWU)

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Rocker Panel Extensions
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining EasyFold Fold Forward Seatback Miko Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
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2023 Ford Edge