2013 Lexus RX 350

This RX350 is in immaculate condition for its age and mileage. If you didnt know the mileage you would never guess it. This suv runs and drives flawlessly and you can tell by the condition it has been well taken care of from new. If youre looking for the luxury suv without paying the high price come check this one out. Im sure youll like what you see.

293,100 KM

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

293,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 293,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This RX350 is in immaculate condition for its age and mileage. If you didn't know the mileage you would never guess it. This suv runs and drives flawlessly and you can tell by the condition it has been well taken care of from new. If you're looking for the luxury suv without paying the high price come check this one out. I'm sure you'll like what you see. 
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealer. Ventoso Moror Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge 519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

