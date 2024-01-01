$8,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
Mazda 3 I
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
Mazda 3 I
Location
Cambridge Auto Source
1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1
Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997
Certified
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1720834
- Mileage 128,597 KM
Vehicle Description
Pick Up Your WINNER White Cloud "Mazda 3 I" This Car Definitely Packs In The "ZOOM ZOOM" With A Fresh Elegant Look That Is Equipped Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Trunk, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Tinted Windows, CD Player, Bucket Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Auxiliary Output And Alloy Wheels.
"ZOOM ZOOM" OVER AND TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE"
Price + HST + Lic.Fees
Comes Certified
Financing Available - GOOD OR BAD CREDIT
WE ALSO SELL NEW & USED TIRES!
OVER 4000 TIRES IN STOCK!
(In Many Makes, Sets, Pairs & Singles)
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cambridge Auto Source
Email Cambridge Auto Source
Cambridge Auto Source
Call Dealer
519-650-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997