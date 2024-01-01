2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
<p>Pick Up Your WINNER White Cloud  Mazda 3 I This Car Definitely Packs In The ZOOM ZOOM With A Fresh Elegant Look That Is Equipped Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Trunk, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Tinted Windows, CD Player, Bucket Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Auxiliary Output And Alloy Wheels.</p><p>ZOOM ZOOM OVER AND TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE </p><p>Price + HST + Lic.Fees</p><p>Comes Certified</p><p>Financing Available - GOOD OR BAD CREDIT </p><p>WE ALSO SELL NEW & USED TIRES!</p><p>OVER 4000 TIRES IN STOCK!</p><p>(In Many Makes, Sets, Pairs & Singles) </p><p> </p>

128,597 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

128,597KM
Used
VIN JM1BL1UF3D1720834

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1720834
  • Mileage 128,597 KM

Pick Up Your WINNER White Cloud  "Mazda 3 I" This Car Definitely Packs In The "ZOOM ZOOM" With A Fresh Elegant Look That Is Equipped Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Trunk, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Tinted Windows, CD Player, Bucket Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Auxiliary Output And Alloy Wheels.

"ZOOM ZOOM" OVER AND TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE" 

Price + HST + Lic.Fees

Comes Certified

Financing Available - GOOD OR BAD CREDIT 

WE ALSO SELL NEW & USED TIRES!

OVER 4000 TIRES IN STOCK!

(In Many Makes, Sets, Pairs & Singles) 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cambridge Auto Source

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

2013 Mazda MAZDA3