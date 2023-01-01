$CALL+ tax & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall
2014 Ford Escape
SE FWD
Location
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
159,464KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9902495
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX5EUB34857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,464 KM
Vehicle Description
* Escape SE ECOBOOST * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Microsoft Sync * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Sport Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Automatic Headlights * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Keyless Entry * Alloy Summer Rims * Steel Winter Rims *
