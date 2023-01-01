Menu
2014 Ford Escape

159,464 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE FWD

2014 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

159,464KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9902495
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX5EUB34857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,464 KM

Vehicle Description

* Escape SE ECOBOOST * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Microsoft Sync * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Sport Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Automatic Headlights * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Keyless Entry * Alloy Summer Rims * Steel Winter Rims *

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

